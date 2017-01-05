5 January 2017

Zambia Reports (Lusaka)

Zambia: Bus Operators Refuse to Slash Bus Fares

By Peter Adamu

Capital Buses Proprietor Ishmael Kankara has ruled out a reduction in public transport fares saying the reduction came at a time other demands in the sector went up.

Kankara, who is chairperson of the Bus Operators Association, said that new taxes had been introduced in the transport sector with motor vehicle insurance increased by 100%.

He said that when fuel was increased the operators were supposed to increase by K1.50 but ended up increasing by K1 following an outcry from members of the public.

On Tuesday the Energy Regulation Board announced a rare reduction in fuel prices with petrol going down by K1.20 while diesel got reduced by K0.68.

ERB credited the reduction to changes in some economic fundamentals like the exchange rate.

