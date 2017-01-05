6 January 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Vigorous Training Exposes Medical Students to Metal Disorders

By Angela Oketch

Medical students are at a higher risk of suffering mental illness compared to their peers studying other courses, a study has shown.

They are also more likely to suffer from depression, stress and burnout in their third year of study due to long working hours and vigorous training.

This is according to a study, Speak It Out Mental Health Campaign, by The MedLife, an association of medical students in Kenya.

The author, Ms Marie Claire Wangari, The MedLife's national officer on medical education, said most of the students are normally depressed and stressed since they lack time for regular exercise and sleep and are not fully supported.

"Depression remains a significant issue for medical trainees. Depression rates were found at a higher rate among medical students versus residents as well as at a higher rate among women versus men," the study said.

The study, conducted in April last year, was released last week.

Ms Wangari said that in spite of the impact of mental disorders on the academic performance of medical students as well as their quality of life, the disorders have received limited attention.

