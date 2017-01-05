Zambia: DJ Jailed for Assault, Stripping Girlfriend

A Kafue magistrate's court has sentenced the infamous Disc Jockey (DJ), Chishimba Chibemba, commonly known as Chichi, to five years imprisonment with hard labour for assaulting and stripping his girlfriend Nagaad Saad naked last year.

Magistrate Masoja Mbewe sentenced Chibemba, 26, of both Kafue and Chibombo districts to jail after he admitted the offence of assault.

"Upon your own admission, I find you guilty and convict you accordingly. I sentence you to five years imprisonment with hard labour with effect from yesterday," Ms Mbewe said.

She said cases of Gender Based Violence (GBV) were on an increase and the courts had a duty to impose such sentences to act as deterrents.

Chibemba was facing one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm on June 26, last year, at a night club in Kafue.

The convict immediately went into hiding after the video in which he was seen assaulting the victim went viral on social media.

He was only arrested on Tuesday and appeared in court yesterday, where he pleaded guilty to the charge.

However, Saad pleaded with the police not to prosecute the boyfriend.

Police spokesperson Esther Katongo said Chibemba was nabbed after a tip-off from members of the public.

"The accused person, who has been on the run, was apprehended from Madido area in Lusaka's Chelstone after a tip-off from members of the public and he was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm," she said.