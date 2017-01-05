5 January 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Rapper Nonini Speaks Out After Being 'Killed' Online

Photo: allafrica.com
Hubert Nakitare, popularly known as Nonini.

Kenyan rapper Hubert Nakitare, popularly known as Nonini, has come out to dismiss reports on a blog that claimed he had died in a road accident.

The dismissed the report as hoax and assured his fans and family that he is alive and well.

The blog sensationally claimed that the 34 year-old had perished in a road accident along the Mombasa Nairobi highway.

The report said Nonini died on his way from a performance in Mombasa on New Year's Eve.

"And as we get into a new year still blogs coming with cheap stories to attract numbers. So Sad. Just want to confirm to my fans, family and friends that am okay and this  is a hoax. Thanking God for allowing us to see another year. Blessed 2017," Nonini countered.

