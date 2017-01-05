5 January 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: MP Demands Repeat of Jubilee Elections, Condemns Favouritism

Tagged:

Related Topics

By David Muchui

Tigania West MP David Karithi wants the elections of interim Jubilee Party leaders in Meru redone, terming the December exercise a sham.

Mr Karithi said Meru Senator Kiraitu Murungi manipulated the process to have his "allies and former Alliance Party of Kenya (APK) officials elected".

The MP rubbished the victories of Joseph Muturia, chairman, and secretary-general Alhaji Mwendia saying they were pre-planned.

Also, he said majority of MPs elected on a TNA ticket were locked out.

Mr Muturia was APK chairman in Meru and Mr Mwendia the organising secretary.

"We want the party leader to order fresh elections or remove Mr Mwendia from leadership.

"I will not work with the Jubilee Party leadership as currently constituted. I never participated in the election because I was privy to the plan," Mr Karithi said.

He added: "Mr Murungi has hijacked the Jubilee Party in Meru and converted it to former APK."

The legislator further said Senator Murungi's 'Kikali' group comprising Woman rep Florence Kajuju and Igembe South MP Mithika Linturi is holding the party at ransom.

"If the matter is not addressed, Jubilee Party aspirants will face a lot of resistance in Meru. The party leader should act with speed," he said.

Mr Karithi also denied instigating the heckling of Mr Murungi's running mate Titus Ntuchiu and Ms Kajuju's husband Gitonga Amaru at a function in Tigania West at the weekend.

"They claim that I organised the hecklers but this is their own undoing. I am not against any politician seeking votes.

"They are being rejected by the public because of lack of fairness in Jubilee in Meru. The events are giving PNU an advantage in Meru," Mr Karithi said.

Kenya

Court Grants Bail to Man in Gun Drama

A Nairobi businessman has been arraigned in court for assaulting and causing bodily harm to to a partygoer. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.