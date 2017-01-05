Kenya: MP Demands Repeat of Jubilee Elections, Condemns Favouritism

Tigania West MP David Karithi wants the elections of interim Jubilee Party leaders in Meru redone, terming the December exercise a sham.

Mr Karithi said Meru Senator Kiraitu Murungi manipulated the process to have his "allies and former Alliance Party of Kenya (APK) officials elected".

The MP rubbished the victories of Joseph Muturia, chairman, and secretary-general Alhaji Mwendia saying they were pre-planned.

Also, he said majority of MPs elected on a TNA ticket were locked out.

Mr Muturia was APK chairman in Meru and Mr Mwendia the organising secretary.

"We want the party leader to order fresh elections or remove Mr Mwendia from leadership.

"I will not work with the Jubilee Party leadership as currently constituted. I never participated in the election because I was privy to the plan," Mr Karithi said.

He added: "Mr Murungi has hijacked the Jubilee Party in Meru and converted it to former APK."

The legislator further said Senator Murungi's 'Kikali' group comprising Woman rep Florence Kajuju and Igembe South MP Mithika Linturi is holding the party at ransom.

"If the matter is not addressed, Jubilee Party aspirants will face a lot of resistance in Meru. The party leader should act with speed," he said.

Mr Karithi also denied instigating the heckling of Mr Murungi's running mate Titus Ntuchiu and Ms Kajuju's husband Gitonga Amaru at a function in Tigania West at the weekend.

"They claim that I organised the hecklers but this is their own undoing. I am not against any politician seeking votes.

"They are being rejected by the public because of lack of fairness in Jubilee in Meru. The events are giving PNU an advantage in Meru," Mr Karithi said.