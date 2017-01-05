5 January 2017

Nigeria: Music Meets Sport At Glo-CAF Awards in Abuja

By Emeka Okonkwo

Abuja — The rapport of music and sport will be on display in Abuja this (Thursday) evening when the capital city hosts Africa's prime football gala dinner.

Leading music acts from around the continent will serenade the guests at the International Conference Centre, which again hosts the Glo-Confederation of African football Awards Gala. On the evening, a number of accolades most prominently the Footballer of the Year will be handed out. Ahead of the event, CAF confirmed a stellar cast of musicians that will perform.

Local stars such as afro beat musician Femi Kuti, and Chinedu Okoli, popularly called Flavour N'abania, will perform as is Nigerian singing sensation and Glo Ambassador, Omawumi. Yemi Alade, the local Afropop star will also be on stage.

Also due to perform is the popular Diamond Platinumz, a Bongo Flava singer from Tanzania. Other stars billed to perform at the gala include the world-famous South African group, Muffinz. Nigeria's top jockey, DJ Jimmy Jatt, and ace comedian, Gordons, will spice the event. - CAJ News

