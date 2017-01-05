5 January 2017

Zambia Reports (Lusaka)

Zambia: Pres. Lungu Heads to Copperbelt

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Peter Adamu

President Edgar Lungu is scheduled for a Copperbelt visit today. There are reports fired minister Chishimba Kambwili has destabilized the ruling party in a region considered its number one stronghold.

President Lungu will also hope to calm tension among miners who are demanding salary increase and better conditions of service.

BELOW IS THE DELEGATION ACCOMPANYING PRESIDENT LUNGU

I will be in the Copperbelt for State and Party programmes today.

During my visit, I will be accompanied by the following members of the party central committee:

Dr Ngosa Simbyakula(national chairman);

SG Mr Davis Mwila;

Hon Jean Kapata (chairperson for elections);

Mr. Alexander Bwalya Chikwanda (chairperson for finance);

Mr Samuel Mukupa (presidential campaign manager); and

Mr Frank Bwalya (chairperson Information);

I am looking forward to meeting you all and to have fruitful discussions for the prosperity of our nation.

I thank you!

Zambia

Bus Operators Refuse to Slash Bus Fares

Capital Buses Proprietor Ishmael Kankara has ruled out a reduction in public transport fares saying the reduction came… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Zambia Reports. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.