Zambia: Pres. Lungu Heads to Copperbelt

President Edgar Lungu is scheduled for a Copperbelt visit today. There are reports fired minister Chishimba Kambwili has destabilized the ruling party in a region considered its number one stronghold.

President Lungu will also hope to calm tension among miners who are demanding salary increase and better conditions of service.

BELOW IS THE DELEGATION ACCOMPANYING PRESIDENT LUNGU

I will be in the Copperbelt for State and Party programmes today.

During my visit, I will be accompanied by the following members of the party central committee:

Dr Ngosa Simbyakula(national chairman);

SG Mr Davis Mwila;

Hon Jean Kapata (chairperson for elections);

Mr. Alexander Bwalya Chikwanda (chairperson for finance);

Mr Samuel Mukupa (presidential campaign manager); and

Mr Frank Bwalya (chairperson Information);

I am looking forward to meeting you all and to have fruitful discussions for the prosperity of our nation.

I thank you!