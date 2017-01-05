Angola - BPC Opens Its 444th Branch Nationwide

Luanda — The Savings and Credit Bank (BPC) has raised the coverage of the institution from 442 to 444 branch points nationwide, with the opening of two new branches in Luanda.

These are the branches Cerqueira Lukoki and Hospital Militar, both in Luanda, says a note from the BPC that reached ANGOP on Wednesday.

The opening of the two branches aims to optimize the distribution channels and improve the services provided to customers of the country's largest public bank, which in Luanda adds 163 branches.

As part of BPC's restructuring strategy, the chairman of the Executive Committee, Zinho Baptista, announced recently that the bank will resume granting loan to the economy during the first quarter of the current year.