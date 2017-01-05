Angola: Malanje - Former Combatants Minister Highlights Importance of January 4

Quela — The Minister of Former Combatants and Motherland Veterans, Cândido Pereira Van-Dúnem, said on Wednesday in Quela municipality, northern Malanje province, that January 4, 1961 is one of the most relevant events in the liberation process of the country.

Speaking at the main event alluding to the 56th anniversary of the Day of the Repression of the Baixa de Cassanje, the official said that this day awakened the patriotic awareness and unity of the Angolans in defence of their legitimate rights and the reach of territorial integrity.

According to the minister, the revolt against the Portuguese colonialists, on January 4, 1961, due to the low price of cotton sales and the ill-treatment to which they were subjected, expressed the scrupulous feeling of ending exploitation, pressure, humiliation and racism.

As a result of this revolt, he recalled, 17 villages in the Baixa de Cassanje region were destroyed, among them Teka-dia-kinda, Socola, Tembo-Aluma, Marimba, Milando, Xá-muteba and others, culminating in the massacre of the population of in these areas by the Portuguese regime.

He said that this battle gave rise to the beginning of the armed struggle for national liberation, on February 4, 1961, towards the conquest of National Independence on November 11, 1975.

The minister stressed that the violence of the Portuguese against the peasants made the victims become more decisive and irreversible in the fight against the Portuguese regime, hence it is necessary, every January 4, to pay homage to all those who sacrificed their lives in this battle.

On the other hand, the provincial governor of Malanje, Norberto dos Santos "Kwata Kanawa", called for respect and honor to the national heroes tumbled by the cause of 4 of January of 1961.

The celebrations of 4 January took place this year under the motto "Firm and united, let us engage in the diversification of the economy".