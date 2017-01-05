South Africa: Humansdorp K9, Fire Department and Community Work Hand in Hand to Ensure a Safer Community

press release

Veld fires are a persistent problem in South Africa and there is always an increase of veld fires over the festive season due to the dry and very hot summer months that we experience in the Eastern Cape. Veld fires occur as a natural phenomenon, but sometimes it starts with people being negligent or even purposefully starting fires.

On Saturday, 31 December 2016, at about 15:45, members from the Humansdorp K9 was busy with patrols when they noticed smoke coming from the veld moving towards the direction of the Lifestyle Estate in Jeffreys Bay. The members immediately informed the local fire department of the veld fire that was spreading quickly towards the residential area. Members also requested the assistance of Mr Meyburgh Theron from Theron Aviation, and asked him to assist the members on the ground with an aerial view of the fire by means of his helicopter. Mr Meyburgh Theron immediately agreed to it and monitored the fire from the air. Mr Theron noticed the fire was spreading fast and he informed the fire department and the SAPS officials of the fire spreading over the walls of the estate.

Due to the quick action of the Humansdorp K9 unit members and with the assistance obtained from Theron Aviation, the local fire department was able to prevent the loss of lives and limited the damage to the homes in the Estate.

Investigations revealed that the veld fire was set alight and a 31-year-old male was arrested on the same day by members from the Smhart security firm. The suspect, Rodney Johnson, appeared in the Humansdorp Magistrate's Court yesterday, Wednesday, 4 January 2017 on a charge of arson.