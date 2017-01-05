5 January 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Rubavu Hoteliers Urged to Be Security-Conscious

Proprietors of hotels, lodges, nightclubs and guesthouses in Rubavu District have been called upon to improve security at their premises as a way of protecting their clients and businesses.

The call was made recently by the Western Region Police Commander (RPC), Emmanuel Karasi, while presiding over a meeting attended by local leaders and the representative of the private sector in the district, Dieudonne Mabete.

"Information sharing is one of the ways to ensure that your clients and businesses are safe at all times; you should have an idea of what kind of equipment or luggage they are carrying," said Karasi.

The RPC also urged them to install CCTV cameras in their facilities and ensure they use professional guards from recognised security companies.

"People who have committed or want to commit crime find your premises as safe haven because they are secretive and conducive for their activities. Therefore, hotel owners and managers must prioritise security like searching suspicious persons or luggage," said Karasi.

During the meeting, the hotel managers and Police agreed to enhance cooperation through information sharing on matters of security.

Rubavu vice mayor in charge of economic development Janvier Murenzi appealed to the hoteliers to screen their patrons for any criminality, especially those that could use their facilities to engage minors in sexual activities.

Mabete also urged his colleagues to be exemplary in service delivery and be security sensitive.

