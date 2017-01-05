4 January 2017

Former South African golfing star Wayne Westner took his own life on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast early on Wednesday morning, police say.

The events leading up to his death, seemingly at his own hand, remain uncertain.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said that officers had been called to the Gwala Gwala Estate in Rahle Road, Pennington.

"It is alleged that Westner and his wife were busy in the process of relocating to Johannesburg.

"Westner arrived at the residential unit on the estate and forced his way in. He was armed with a handgun and allegedly shot himself through the head in front of his wife," Zwane added.

He said that Westner's body was removed to the KwaZulu-Natal Medico-Legal Mortuary (MLM) in Park Rynie for a post mortem examination.

Westner, 55, was best known for winning the South African Open in 1988 and 1991 - on both occasions at Durban Country Club - where his power and prodigious length off the tee enabled him to use a 1-iron to navigate his way around the notoriously tight layout.

He won 14 professional events, including two European Tour events, as well as the 1996 World Cup of Golf at Erinvale in Somerset West with Ernie Els.

His career was cut short through injury in 1998.

