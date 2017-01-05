Tanzania: Stage Set for Airtel Rising Stars Clinic in Dar es Salaam

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) youth soccer technical advisor, Kim Poulsen is among instructors who will conduct this year's Airtel Rising stars clinic opening on Monday at Karume Memorial Stadium.

Poulsen, the former national soccer team, Taifa Stars, head coach, will join Sebastian Nkoma, who is the national women's soccer team, Twiga Stars, and Oscar Milambo in the clinic.

The clinic will feature 65 young footballers who excelled during the 2016 Airtel Rising Stars U-17 tournament.

Twenty-five of the youngsters are girls and the rest are boys, according to the TFF Youth Development committee chairman, Ayoub Nyenzi.

Nyenzi said yesterday that the training would end on January 20.

"These young talents will be trained by qualified coaches. They will have once in a life time chance to undergo training sessions under them (coaches)," he said.

The TFF official added: "Football is not just a fun sport but it can also be a career path that can change a player's life.

"We know that through this football clinic that Airtel has organized in partnership with TFF, will equip young talent for professional football careers.

"We anticipate that the skills gained will empower the young stars to play for our national youth soccer team in the near future."

The training involves physical, behavioral and technical ways of playing football with emphasis in both practical and theory lessons.

It includes dribbling, passing and shooting tactics and most importantly equips the young footballers with discipline measures.

The clinic offers the young footballers an opportunity to get football knowledge, improved skills and experience from the competent coaches.

According to Nyenzi, the youngsters who will impress the coaches during the two-week clinic would earn calls to the national Under-17 youth team, Serengeti Boys, and the national women's soccer team, Taifa Queens.

"We believe that organising football clinics is one of the best ways to unearth Tanzania's new generation of soccer stars," said Nyenzi.

Speaking at the same occasion, Serengeti Boys coach Oscar Milambo said the players will be trained on physical, behavioral and technical ways of playing football. "This soccer clinic provides world-class training to the youngsters and creates a great opportunity for the young players to engage more in the game.