Zambia: Govt to Ensure Access to Afforable Services

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has said the Government will continue working hard to ensure that the price of goods and services are affordable to every Zambian.

Mr Lungu said on his Facebook page, the Government through the Energy Regulation Board (ERB) had reduced the fuel pump prices and that the Government was working hard to reduce prices of other goods and services.

"We shall continue to work hard and ensure that the price of goods and services are affordable to every citizen," he said.

Mr Lungu said it was expected that the reduced fuel prices from effective Tuesday midnight would cushion people's expenses.

He said that high fuel prices were often accompanied by life shocks that needed to be cushioned.

Mr Lungu said the reduced fuel prices should help address some of the shocks that went with high fuel prices.

On Tuesday, ERB reduced petroleum wholesale and pump prices.

Petrol had reduced by K1.20, diesel by K0.68 and kerosene by K1.22, while low sulphur gas had been reduced by 68 Ngwee.

Petrol would now cost K12.50 from K13.70, diesel K10.70 from K11. 40 and kerosene would cost K6.81 from K8.03, while low sulphur gas K13.091 from K13.68.

ERB vice-chairperson Francis Yamba said the revision in petroleum pump prices had been as a result of the cheaper finished products which the country had imported in September last year.