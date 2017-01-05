President Edgar Lungu will head to Accra, Ghana to witness the inauguration Nana Akufo-Addo as President.

Foreign Affairs Minister Harry Kalaba said Ghana was an important destination as the gateway to West Africa.

He said that President Lungu could not shy away from attending the Ghanaian inauguration ceremony given the two countries' historic ties.

Akufo-Addo won the elections ahead of incumbent John Mahamma and got it on the third attempt.

Eleven Heads of State will attend the inauguration. The leaders include those from Togo, Gabon, Liberia, Ivory Coast, Zambia, Benin, Nigeria and Guinea.

Already the Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Haile Mariam Dessalegn, has arrived in Ghana. Ivorian President Alhassan Outtarra is a special guest of honour.