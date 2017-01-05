Windhoek — A 20-year-old man accused of murder must remain in custody to await his judicial fate.

Helmut Hoebeb, a Windhoek resident who is said to have taken the life of one Limbo Limbo, will stand trial on February 3 after Public prosecutor Ellen Shipena told the court that investigations into the murder case have been finalised and that the accused will stand trial.

Investigations in most murder cases typically take more than six months to complete for reasons that are never made public by the State.

In this case it is alleged that Hoebeb pulled out a knife with the intent of killing the now deceased Limbo.

The accused reportedly stabbed the deceased twice in the chest, causing excessive bleeding.

The reasons for Hoebeb's actions on July 13, 2016 that resulted in Limbo losing his life are yet to be made known. Hoebeb has been in custody since July 3, 2016, waiting for the police investigations to be finalised.

Prosecutor Shipena said since investigations into the case have now been finalised the accused would be able to take the stand for pleading.

Magistrate Ruben Mutuka told Hoebeb that it is within his rights to lodge a formal bail application, provided it has relevant reasons attached, explaining why he believes he deserves to be out in society while on trial.

Hoebeb must remain in custody at Katutura police station until his case is next heard.Link to this story!