The University of Zambia house is on fire with union leaders rising up against Vice Chancellor Luke Mumba for lavishly spending the institution's money on personal undertakings.

University of Zambia Lecturers and Allied Workers Union general secretary Frank Lungu said the newly appointed Vice Chancellor has within two months gone on a spending spree chalking up K3, 000, 000 bill that has gone toward the purchase of a luxurious Toyota Hilux Vehicle, purchase of an Industrial Generator and connecting his house to the University of Zambia electricity grid.

Lungu said the Vice Chancellor could not call the rest of the workforce to sacrifice when he had gone on rampage spending UNZA money.

Mumba has promised to respond to the catalogue of accusations raised by the union.