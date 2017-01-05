5 January 2017

Namibia: Lüderitz Welcomes 2017 in Style

By Tuulikki Abraham

The southern harbour town of Lüderitz was packed with visitors, residents and tourists towards the end of December, as relatives and friends came from afar to spend Christmas at the coast and to prepare for the end of year celebrations and to welcome a new year.

The well-known Agate Beach was full to capacity as residents and visitors flocked there to celebrate the New Year on December 31 and in some quarters the celebration went on until dawn of the next day.

Lüderitz boasted beautiful weather over the past week and the holidaymakers made the most of cool Atlantic breeze with braai fires lit, and many braving the cold waters to ward off the heat. Agate is situated about 4 km on the outskirts of Lüderitz proper.

The local residents could not hold back their excitement over the long awaited holidays and the start of a new year. Many expressed the hope that it will be a year of blessings and abundance, as opposed to the difficult challenges which characterised the year 2016.

