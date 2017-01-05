Tanzania: Retirees - Where Are Our Doubled Pensions?

Dar es Salaam — The government's promise to increase pension payments to its former workers has led to complaints, disappointments and confusion by retirees, with some accusing pension funds of defying a lawful government order.

Two years ago, the government issued the Public Services Retirement Benefits (Minimum Pensions) Order of 2015 to the effect that minimum pensioner's monthly package be doubled from Sh50,114.43 to Sh100,125.

Presenting her 2015/16 budget to the National Assembly, the then Minister for Finance, Ms Saada Mkuya Salum, said the implementation of the order was to start from July, 2015.

But two years after the issuance of the order, many retirees, such as those who served in public authorities and parastatals like the Tanzania Ports Authority or the Tanzania Railways Corporation (now transformed to Tanzania Railways Limited) are saying their packages haven't yet been increased.

"Until now, nothing has been done to make the government order a reality to us," says Mr Exaut Mwakatika, 66, a Tanzania Tea Authority retiree from Rungwe, Mbeya. He adds:

"When I tried to make a follow up at the fund's Mbeya Branch, I was told that the government has not released the money."

This situation seems to be due to the fact that, according to the Social Security Regulatory Authority (SSRA), the order concerned only retirees who were civil servants and whose pension benefits were paid directly by the Treasury and had nothing to do with those who were employed by parastatals.

Pension payments of those worked with the government were shifted from the Treasury to pension funds. While retired civil servants now receive their benefits from the PSPF, those who worked with parastatals are paid by the PPF.

"The order issued by the government in July 2015 was made in line with the Public Service Pensions Fund (PSPF) Act and hence it automatically targeted all retirees who receive their pension cash from Treasury through the PSPF," said Mr Onorius Njole, director of Legal Service at SSRA.

A letter from PPF addressed to one of the retirees, a copy of which was seen by The Citizen, says he has been dumbfounded by SSRA's assertions.

The letter with Reference Number PPF/GC.54/154/07/Y/55, signed by Mr Godfrey D. Mollel on behalf of the Director General and which was sent to Mr Ali Hassan Makani on September, 2016 says: "The minister's statement targeted civil service retirees without touching those who were working in government's parastatals... "

But pensioners dispute this assertion, saying that the order, whose copy was also seen by The Citizen, was far from specific. They argue that it targeted all former government employees.

"First of all, the order doesn't make any distinction between civil service retirees and those who worked for parastatals, which is odd, because orders are supposed to be specific. How can the government take care only of a section of its former employees, leaving others wallowing in poverty, surviving by a mere Sh50,000 a month?" queried Mr Wallafried Millinga, 74, a Tanzania Ports Authority retiree from Kurasini, Dar es Salaam.

The issue of the increase in the retirees' package resurfaced in Parliament earlier last year when Special Seats MP Conchester Rwamlaza (Chadema) wanted to know when, exactly, the government would fulfil the promise to double the retirement package to all retirees.

Responding to the question on April 21, 2016, during the Questions and Answer session, the Deputy Minister for Finance and Planning, Dr Ashatu K. Kijaji, told the Parliament: "Once the actuarial valuation is complete, all pensioners will be paid the new amounts plus arrears, effective July 2015."

But Mr Peter Msigwa (Iringa Urban-Chadema) also wanted to know in his supplementary question the exact date SSRA actuarial study would end and pensioners would start receiving their dues.

Dr Kijaji said: "The actuarial valuation began in July 2015 and it will be accomplished soon... .and I want to assure all affected pensioners that they will receive their payments soon."

Commenting on this, SSRA officials said efforts were underway to ensure that the monthly pensions of all former government workers are increased.