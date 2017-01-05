5 January 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Farmer Held On Suspicion of Exhuming Albino Body

By Ipyana Samson

Mbeya — Police here have detained a resident of Chapakazi Village in Mbeya Rural District for allegedly digging out a grave of a person with albinism who was buried in 2010.

Mbeya Regional Police Commander Dhahiri Kidavashari said yesterday that the suspect (name withheld) was arrested in the dead of the night yesterday with a hoe and a shovel.

The regional police chief explained that the grave which the suspect reportedly dug out was that of Sister Osisara, an albino who was buried about six years ago.

He said, the Osisara died of malaria and was laid to rest at Mumba Village's cemetery where the suspect was caught red-handed doing the unlawful act.

"After interrogations, the suspect named two accomplices, who ran away after seeing the police. The hunt down for the criminal duo is still underway," he said.

However, the suspect's relative, whose name is concealed, said he did not believe the accusations facing the suspect were true, saying the latter is a law-abiding farmer.

The government banned activities of witch-doctors in 2015 in a bid to combat the killing of people with albinism for their body parts.

At least 74 people with albinism have reportedly been murdered in the country since 2000. After a surge in 2009, the government placed children with albinism in special homes to protect them.

Witch-doctors believe an albino's body parts bring good fortune and quick wealth.

Earlier last year, police arrested 32 witch-doctors as part of a campaign against ritual killings of albinos.

As of March 2016, seventeen people convicted of the murders were on death row.

