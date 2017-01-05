5 January 2017

Windhoek — The much-anticipated Final World Title Eliminator fight between Namibia's Japhet 'The Lion' Uutoni and Puerto Rico's Angel Acosta, which was initially slated for February 25 in Dallas, Texas, USA, has been moved to February 11 in Puerto Rico.

The changes to the fight dates were announced yesterday by promoter Nestor Tobias, who said; "We would like to confirm the change in date and venue of Japhet Uutoni and Angel Acosta's Final World Title Eliminator fight, which will now take place on the 11th February in Puerto Rico and no longer on February 25 in Dallas, Texas, USA."

The two boxers will step into the ring to compete for the WBO Jnr Flyweight Final World Title Eliminator and the winner will face newly crowned WBO Jnr Flyweight world champion Kosei Tanaka from Japan, who won the vacant title against Moises Fuentes from Mexico by TKO in Japan on December 31, 2016.

By simple definition, a final world title eliminator takes place when two top-rated boxers are given an opportunity to fight each other, with the winner of that fight becoming the mandatory challenger to fight the current world champion or holder in that particular division.

"Uutoni has been in the gym for the entire holiday and has been training hard and smart. The change in date and venue will not affect us, as he is ready to face Acosta anywhere, anytime.

"Uutoni knows what is at stake, and a win will guarantee him a fight against the newly crowned world champion for the ultimate world title, which would declare him the best in the world in this weight class," an upbeat Tobias added.

The fight is promoted by Miguel Cotto Promotions and H2 Entertainment.

