5 January 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Simba Target Semis Berth in 2017 Mapinduzi Cup

By Majuto Omary

Dar es Salaam — Zanzibar comes alight today when high-flying Simba SC and Mapinduzi Cup defending champions URA of Uganda lock horns in a Group A clash at the Amaan Stadium.

The anxiously awaited match, which kicks off at 8.30pm, will be preceded by an encounter between Zanzibar's KVZ and Jang'ombe Boys at the same venue.

Simba last tasted defeat on November 6, last year when African Lyon humbled them 1-0 in the Mainland Premier League match at Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

They will be eyeing the semi-finals slot in the Mapinduzi Cup when confront the Ugandan giants in what will, arguably, be a sternest test of their unbeaten campaign in the annual championship.

Title-holders APR, who launched their campaign in the tournament with a 2-0 win over KVZ, go into today's match smarting after a shock 2-1 defeat at the hands of Jang'ombe Boys.

They will, therefore, be all out for a win so as to put their campaign back on track and make it to the next stage of the tournament.

The Msimbazi Reds, by contrast, are heading into the final group stage fixture following two consecutive wins over hosts Taifa Jang'ombe and KVZ. They top the four-team group with six points from two outings, three points ahead of second-placed URA.

And George Omog's men will be buoyed by the fact that they boast a formidable squad.

A win for Simba in the billed to be a nail-biting match would see them become the first team to book a place in the semi-finals, and underline their pursuit for the trophy.

Yet despite the importance of the fixture, Simba assistant coach Jackson Mayanja says the team's technical bench attaches no special importance said to the showdown.

"Some soccer fans say this will be a sternest test of our Mapinduzi Cup campaign, but we don't look at any game as being tough or easy," Mayanja said yesterday.

"It's another game, another three points for a win. The only difference this time is the fact that if we win we will qualify for the semi-finals." He added.

On Tuesday, URA suffered a setback when they succumbed to a 2-1 defeat at the hands hots Jang'ombe Boys at the Amaan Stadium.

The loss came two days after their opening day 2-0 win over KVZ, another Zanzibar outfit.

Striker Labama Bogota scored the consolation for the Uganda side to take his personal tally to three, having notched a brace earlier on.

