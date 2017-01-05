Rwandan Deported From Uganda, Faces Theft Charges

Police in Uganda have arrested and deported a Rwandan man wanted for allegedly stealing money before going into hiding in the neighbouring country.

Isaie Hategekimana, 42, allegedly stole $4,000 and Rwf40,000 from one Solange Ayinkamiye of Rusizi District in October, last year, before crossing to Uganda.

Hategekimana, who also hails from Rusizi, was handed over to Rwanda National Police (RNP) on Tuesday at Gatuna border post. He was arrested in Kampala recently following collaboration between Rwanda and Uganda police forces.

On the day he stole the money, the suspect had spent a night at his friend Ayinkamiye's house, Police said.

Dan Ndayambaje, the Gicumbi District Police Commander, who received the suspect, lauded the existing cooperation between Uganda and Rwanda law enforcement institutions in "joint investigations and fighting cross-border crimes."

"When the victim learnt that she had been robbed, she reported to Police in Rusizi and investigations revealed that the suspect had crossed into Uganda," Ndayambaje said.

"Interpol Rwanda contacted their counterparts in Uganda, who traced and arrested the suspect, and deported him to face trial," he added.

Cooperation, both locally and cross-border, is among the priorities of RNP, as one of the effective means to fight transnational crimes.