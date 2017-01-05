Photo: The Citizen

Dar Es Salam — The government has been urged to introduce the Building Code system as a solution for the haphazard and unlawful real estate development in Tanzania.

The coding system was designed by the Architects Association of Tanzania (AAT) and handed over to the government in 2003.

This follows complaints from residents of major urban centres against violation of laws guiding real estate development, risking health, safety, and security of the people.

Calls to have the Building Code in place gained momentum in 2013 after the collapse of a 16-storey residential apartment in Dar es Salaam, which killed 36 people and trapped over 60 under the rubble.

"The existing town development laws are not as specific as the Building Code," said Vice President of AAT, Mr Mike T'chawi. He explained that while the existing laws only require a building to be given a certificate of compliance after its completion, the Code demands the building certified whether it is fit for human settlement or not.

The existing legislations that the Vice President refer to include the Urban Planning and Space Standards Regulations, 2011, the Urban Planning Act, 2007 and the National Human Settlements Policy.

Building Code, entails four key issues which the existing laws are not addressing. These are: health, safety, welfare and security.

The Code requires plot owners to grow trees and gardens to cover at least ten per cent of their total plot area.

"If we could have the Code in place, there would be no need of having short-lived campaigns of planting trees," he said. The Code is also against the grilled doors and it replaces the existing brick fences with tree fences.

According to a survey conducted by The Citizen at three municipal councils of Ilala, Kinondoni and Temeke, residents are concerned with various violations of construction laws which needs a redress.

The survey found out that most buildings were built too close to one another, lacked parking spaces, had poor drainage systems, and were unfriendly to people with disability.

"The standards of most buildings are low. It does not make sense, how can a building put up just five years ago develop cracks? This is risking safety and lives," commented Mr Abdallah Juma, a Kariakoo resident.

Mr Nizar Visram, a veteran journalist who resides at Kariakoo as well said that he was surprised by the government move to demolish buildings at Jangwani, but leaving those at Kariakoo, most of which were built without following town any laws that guide estate development in urban areas.

Speaking on alleged corruption amongst municipal officials, the executive director of Temeke Municipal Council, Mr Nassibu Mmbaga, acknowledged, "there are many dishonest officials violating these laws that's why you find someone is putting up a building in an unauthorised area and yet he or she holds a building permit."

"Many building owners prefer to use traditional and unregistered contractors instead of the registered ones, claiming that the latter are too expensive. However, the disadvantage is the vast majority of the unregistered builders don't know town planning and real estate development laws. And many constructors advise building owners to ignore architects for the same reason of cost," a source with knowledge about building construction told The Citizen.

Meanwhile, municipal councils have been blamed over the failure to conduct inspections on construction sites as the laws require them to do. The councils are also criticised for recruiting unqualified and inexperienced people to take the roles of supervising construction projects.

Responding to the complaints, the Director of Kinondoni Municipal Council, Mr Aron Kagurumjuli, said his council had few experts. However, he said, "Municipal's doors are open to all citizens to report any inconvenience they experience in their localities." He also denied claims that the council had hired unqualified and inexperienced building inspectors.

Mr Kagurumjuli added that if a citizen has experienced any violation of building construction "he needs to report the violation to the municipal council so that appropriate action will be taken."

Meanwhile, wananchi have also been blamed for violating town planning and development regulations by constructing in unauthorised areas.

Efforts to get the Director of Ilala Municipal Council, Mr Msongela Palela, for comment through his mobile phone proved futile.

Advocates of the Building Code system urge that the situation is "extremely bad" at present, and are calling for a serious intervention and redress by the government.