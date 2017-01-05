Namibia: Family Loses 300 Cattle in One Year

ONE family in the Otjimbingwe area appears to have experienced a sizeable fortune die-off as a result of prolonged extreme drought conditions during 2016.

The Nderura family of the Kunubis resettlement farm, situated 25 kilometres outside Otjimbingwe, lost 300 head of cattle last year.

When using Meat Board of Namibia figures for 2016, it appears that this loss could have amounted to roughly N$1 million had the cattle been marketed to Meatco abattoirs for slaughter, at an average price of about N$3 500 per head.

There are nine households at the farm, where in December alone they lost 33 head of cattle.

Helena Nderura (73) told The Namibian yesterday that she lost 90 of her 300 head of cattle, while her eldest daughter Evangeline Tjikune lost 47 of her 84 animals in 2016.

Nderura's son, Immanuel, had 90 head of cattle, but by December last year he was left with only 36 and his brother-in-law Mike Mushimba had 100 of his once 300-strong herd left after selling some and losing others to drought.

Another brother, Brian Nderura, had 33, but has since lost 21.

Nderura said the farm has not received any rains for the past three years, and this has affected all livestock.

"Most of them drink more water than they should to kill the hunger, but it leaves them with no strength to find food. They end up dying at the waterhole," she stated.

When the first rains fell at Kunubis on 1 January, Nderura said: "I wanted to run to the cattle kraal to just kneel there and thank God because it has been hard on me. I no longer wanted to come to the farm because it hurts my heart to see my source of livelihood die, day after day."

Nderura and her husband were resettled at the 6 000-hectare resettlement farm in 2001. However, in 2004 her husband died, and in the same year most of the other resettled farmers moved away, leaving her and her children behind.

Immanuel, who appealed to the government for assistance, said they sold some of their older livestock while hanging on to the younger and healthier cattle so as to rebuild their herd once the drought had passed. But now this herd has been decimated by the drought.

"If government can assist by letting us move to another resettlement farm where we can graze or even live permanently, it would help us a lot," Immanuel said. "This place rarely receives rain, and with the prolonged drought, things got worse. Our cattle is our livelihood. What can we do without them?"

Evangeline Tjikune said they had received some drought relief food aid from government and three stacks of grass per household at the farm.

Although this helped, she said, the drought relief came a bit too late when the situation had already gone beyond recovery.

Mushimba told The Namibian that many of their livestock had also been stolen.

The agriculture ministry's spokesperson, Margaret Kalo, told The Namibian yesterday that the farmers can benefit from the government's Livestock Marketing Scheme.

She said the incentive is an initiative run by the agriculture ministry and the Office of the Prime Minister, meant to pay subsidies to farmers who want to relocate in search of grazing.

"For example, if farmers want to go to the Kavango region for gazing, they can apply for a subsidy for the costs they would incur to transport their livestock," Kalo said.

Unfortunately, this information never reached the Nderuras of Kunubis.