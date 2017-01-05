Namibia: Government to Continue Consolidating in 2017 - Analyst

WHILE 2017 will have its challenges, government will continue to consolidate, and uranium production will pick up as Husab mine comes online.

Also, the mining and tourism sectors of the economy in general are expected to perform well in 2017.

These are the views of Purvance Heuer, director of research and securities at Simonis Storm Securities (SSS).

Heuer was responding to a query from The Namibian on predictions of how the the country's economy is going to look like in the kick-off months of 2017.

The Namibian also asked the National Planning Commission if government has any special measures to react to the beginning of 2017, given 2016 ended with the country's economy tumbling.

"In government we expect no major changes, if any, because the fiscal policy position of the current Medium Term Expenditure Framework is to bring the medium-term expenditure outlook in line with a significant reduction in public revenue," he said.

Despite very few changes, NPC spokesperson Fillemon Nangonya said they will continue to support the rebuilding of the economy as a whole (macro), rather than in a particular sector or region.

In general, the macro environment includes trends in gross domestic product, inflation, employment, spending, and monetary and fiscal policy.

About three weeks ago, Namibia had slipped into a 'technical' recession, with the latest growth figures from the Namibia Statistics Agency showing the economy contracted by 1% between October and December 2016.

According to First Capital Treasury Solutions economist Milner Siboleka, Namibia has room to reverse the situation using both monetary and fiscal policies.

"The combination of a further fiscal and monetary policy tightening will drag the economy further down unless spending priorities are revised and adjusted to address the current situation our economy finds itself in," he said.

He further said that Namibia needs a stimulus expansionary fiscal policy (increased government spending) to reverse the recession and keep the economy afloat.

"For as long as we borrow for a good cause to invest in the growth we want for our economy then accumulated debt will be sustainable," he said.