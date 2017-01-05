Liberia: Wokie Captures Miss Liberia's Crown

Miss Wokie Kou Dolo emerged winner of the 2016/2017 Miss. Liberia Beauty Pageant, following spectacular performances at the national event held December 30, 2016 in Monrovia.

The 2016/2017 Miss. Liberia Beauty contest was organized by 11 Stripes Incorporated in conjunction with the Ministry of Information, Cultural and Tourism.

Held under the theme "Beautiful Minds," the pageant showcase ten contestants representing 10 of the 15 counties. Five contenders dropped during the audition stage.

Miss. Dolo, a former Miss Cuttington University and Nimba County's representative to the pageant was announced winner of the competition by judges headed by former Miss Liberia, Patrice Juah.

Other judges were Patrick N. Cheah, Janneh Adighibe, Faith Kasor and Churchill Cassell, II.

Miss Dolo obtained a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Peace and Conflict Resolution and Sociology in 2015 from Cuttington University.

She also obtained a certificate in leadership and campaign planning from the Young Political Leadership School in Paynesville.

Miss Maryland County was announced first runner-up while, Tina Finda Nyunkor, Lofa County's queen won the second runner-up position.

Miss Alfreda Toomey, Grand Bassa County's queen won the 'People Choice Award'. The People Choice Award was done through mobile texting.

Fans were thrilled throughout the night to cultural and musical performances by various Liberian dance, rap and musical groups.