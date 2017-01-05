Rwanda: FIFA Approves 20 Rwandan Referees

The Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) on Tuesday at its headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland approved a total of 20 Rwandan referees that will officiate domestic and international matches this year.

The released list comprises of five male referees, seven assistant male referees, three female referees and five female assistant referees.

Among the new names approved for 2017 badges include the upcoming twin sisters-Aline Umutoni (Women referee) and Alice Umutoni (Women Assistant Referee) and Samuel Uwikunda (Male referee).

Last year one of the country's most experienced referee, Hudu Munyemana called time on his refereeing career after 15 years of service.

Munyemana whose experience included the Kagame Cup, CAF continental Africa Cup of Nations, / FIFA/ Africa World Cup qualifiers, Olympic qualifiers, CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup as well as the CAF U20, U23 assignments left the stage for highly rated compatriots of Louis Hakizimana and Nsoro Ruzundana who tops this list in the men's category.

Meanwhile in the women category, Salma Mukansanga who was last year picked by CAF for the first time to officiate the 10th Edition of Women's Africa Cup of Nations, Final Tournament that was held in Cameroon tops this category.

The list of Rwanda FIFA referees 2017;

Male Referees; Louis Hakizimana, Jean Claude Ishimwe, Nsoro Ruzindana, Abdoul Karim Twagirumukiza and Samuel Uwikunda.

Assistant Referees; Raymond Bwiliza, Ambroise Hakizimana, Justin Karangwa, Theogene Ndagijimana, Jean Bosco Niyitegeka, Zephanie Niyonkuru and Honore Simba.

Women Referees: Salma Mukansanga, Angelique Tuyishime and Aline Umutoni.

Women Assistant Referees; Francine Ingabire, Regine Mukayiranga, Sandrine Murangwa, Speciose Nyinawabari and Alice Umutesi.