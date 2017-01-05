5 January 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: FIFA Approves 20 Rwandan Referees

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Geoffrey Asiimwe

The Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) on Tuesday at its headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland approved a total of 20 Rwandan referees that will officiate domestic and international matches this year.

The released list comprises of five male referees, seven assistant male referees, three female referees and five female assistant referees.

Among the new names approved for 2017 badges include the upcoming twin sisters-Aline Umutoni (Women referee) and Alice Umutoni (Women Assistant Referee) and Samuel Uwikunda (Male referee).

Last year one of the country's most experienced referee, Hudu Munyemana called time on his refereeing career after 15 years of service.

Munyemana whose experience included the Kagame Cup, CAF continental Africa Cup of Nations, / FIFA/ Africa World Cup qualifiers, Olympic qualifiers, CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup as well as the CAF U20, U23 assignments left the stage for highly rated compatriots of Louis Hakizimana and Nsoro Ruzundana who tops this list in the men's category.

Meanwhile in the women category, Salma Mukansanga who was last year picked by CAF for the first time to officiate the 10th Edition of Women's Africa Cup of Nations, Final Tournament that was held in Cameroon tops this category.

The list of Rwanda FIFA referees 2017;

Male Referees; Louis Hakizimana, Jean Claude Ishimwe, Nsoro Ruzindana, Abdoul Karim Twagirumukiza and Samuel Uwikunda.

Assistant Referees; Raymond Bwiliza, Ambroise Hakizimana, Justin Karangwa, Theogene Ndagijimana, Jean Bosco Niyitegeka, Zephanie Niyonkuru and Honore Simba.

Women Referees: Salma Mukansanga, Angelique Tuyishime and Aline Umutoni.

Women Assistant Referees; Francine Ingabire, Regine Mukayiranga, Sandrine Murangwa, Speciose Nyinawabari and Alice Umutesi.

Rwanda

Farmers Push for Affordable Irish Potato Seeds

The Soaring prices of Irish potato seeds has left smallholder farmers lamenting, triggering efforts by different… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.