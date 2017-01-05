Nigeria: Events That Shaped INEC in 2016

The electoral empire said in its official website in October, 2016 that 10 new political parties were registered by the commission, thereby increasing the number of recognized political parties from 30 to 40.

The parties, according to INEC, include: Better Nigeria Progressive Party (BNPP), Democratic Alternative (DA), Masses Movement of Nigeria (MMN), National Action Council (NAC) and National Democratic Liberty Party (NDLP).

Others are Nigeria Elements Progressive Party (NEPP), National Unity Party (NUP), Nigeria Peoples Congress (NPC), Peoples Progressive Party (PPP) and Peoples Redemption Party (PRP).

Mr Nick Dazang, INEC's Deputy Director of Voter Education and Publicity, said the 10 new parties were among those de-registered some time ago, explaining that they were re-registered based on a court order.

Though civil societies and pro-democracy groups applauded INEC for re-registering the political parties, some Nigerians are of the view that they would hardly make any impact in the political space.

"I doubt much if there is any single Nigerian that will recount the names of all the 40 political parties... apart from the APC, PDP and to certain extent APGA, most of the other parties only exist in papers and this is not healthy," said Barrister Kenneth Iso, a social critic.

"I think there is the urgent need to find a way of making the political parties attractive and active so that Nigeria will not drift into a one party state. I am saying this because since the switch of role between the APC and the PDP, we are yet to have a credible opposition that rings the bell or a ruling government that asserts its influence," he said.

The low side of INEC

Many Nigerians believed that but for its recent successes in Edo and Ondo states, INEC went to sleep soon after the 2015 general elections.

According to pundits, the departure of the erstwhile chairman, Prof. Attahiru Jega, created a huge gap occasioned by the introduction of inconclusive elections which was seen as a strange development in electoral process.

Nigerians would not forget in a hurry, the various inconclusive elections in Kogi, Bayelsa, Rivers, Osun and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

However, the successes registered in Edo and Ondo states had to greater extent restored the hope of Nigerians that subsequent elections and the ultimate 2019 general elections may likely be a success story.

But, on a sad note, the national and state assembly re-run elections held on December 10, in Rivers State left a bitter taste in the mouth.

The poll was characterised by violence leading to the beheading of a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Alkali Mohammed and his orderly. Five other policemen were also reported missing during the mayhem.