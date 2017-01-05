Kenya: Woman Receives Treatment After Elephant Attack

A woman in Tharaka-Nithi County is recuperating at Chogoria Mission Hospital after she was attacked by an elephant.

Ms Celina Mwiti was coming from a meeting accompanied by two other women when the incident occurred on Wednesday evening in Gaketha village.

Elisaban Miriti, a member of the Community Forest Association, said the elephant was part of a herd that strayed from Mt Kenya National Park.

"The elephant chased the three, knocking Ms Mwiti down. It pierced her on the right thigh before residents rescued her," Mr Miriti said.

He urged locals to remain vigilant especially in the evening and early in the mornings when elephants leave the forest to feed on crops in farms.

"There is risk of locals being attacked by the elephants because they are now out of the forest," he said.

The residents have urged the Kenya Wildlife Service to compensate those injured and improve their security to prevent animals feom wandering out of the park.

"We are very worried because our children go to school very early in the morning when these elephants are still in the village," Ms Mary Karithi, a resident, said.