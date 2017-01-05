Asaba — The Niger Delta Greenland Justice Mandate (NDGJM), a seemingly implacable militant group that had breached the plea for ceasefire and hostilities in the oil region until late last year, has broken its silence on why the group took a retreat.

In a statement issued by the group's spokesman, Gen. Aldo Agbalaja, NDGJM said its silence was "not because we are out of plans or because we have converted the struggle to a business venture and collected any pecuniary inducement", but have remained quiet all along for strategic reasons of monitoring developments particularly, in the handling of the negotiation talks and selection of stakeholders for the presidential parley.

"For once, the Niger Delta Greenland Justice Mandate will like to commend the boldness of the federal government to face reality and say the truth. Now this government is coming to terms with our warning that the so-called PANDEF and its leaders are the same crop of people who have used our region, land and people as their exchange currency over the years, thereby deepening our problems and feathering their own nests.

"They do not represent our people or our collective interest, but their personal greed. Like we said before, we have been on the task of identifying, studying and suggesting a new set of sincere, grassroots leaders, who will be selfless in fighting the course of our people sincerely and diligently. We are almost done compiling this list", the NDGJM statement disclosed.

The group continued: "We have kept quiet because we know that the Forcados Terminal (FOT) has been brought down by our comrades in the struggle in the creeks axis, the Avengers, thus no much activity on the line. We also know that the TFP has been repaired, but yet to come on stream, we also know of the divestment of operations by federal government to a new investor in some of the assets.

"We know all these and this is one reason we have been calm. We are watching developments and we are assuring that we shall move soon enough to make new and more daring statements.

We also wish to mention that some respected leaders of our area have been mounting pressure on us to let down our sword," the statement added.

Gen. Agbalaja said the NDGJM had given conditions for ceasefire of hostilities from the beginning, but either the government or the multi-national oil companies have given a due consideration.

"The only benefit of doubt we have given these people approaching us is keeping calm all along, even as we observe the several activities of the oil companies, including all the repairs done so far and the divestment exercise as well as government's military activities in our area. However, we shall like to warn that this quiet session will end with 2016; you all should be ready for what is coming in a moment," it warned.