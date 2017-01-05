5 January 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Six Remanded Over Museveni's Stolen Wire Mesh

Photo: Daily Monitor
President Museveni (L) tours his farm (file photo).
By Moses Muwulya Al-Mahdi Ssenkabirwa

Sembabule — A Magistrates Court in Sembabule District has remanded six people for allegedly stealing a wire mesh fence from President Museveni's farm in Kisozi, Gomba District.

Prosecution led by Ms Anne Nanteza told court on Wednesday that on December 11, the accused persons stormed President Museveni's farm at Kisozi and made off with the wire mesh measuring 60 metres.

Those remanded include; Umar Mugerwa, Coleb Ahimbisibwe, Yokaana Muwanguzi, Jereme Semugenyi, Godwin Arinaitwe and Isa Mutabike.

The seventh suspect, Charles Serwadda, didn't show up in court after he was reported to be bedridden.

However, all the accused persons denied the charges in court despite having told journalists before the court session that they had stolen the wire mesh to get start-up capital for their businesses.

Some of the accused persons said they did not know that the wire mesh belonged to the President.

"We request Mzee Museveni to forgive us because we are first time offenders and we shall never do it again," Umar Mugerwa, one of the accused persons said, adding that they got engaged in the act because they have not benefited from the Youth Livelihood programme speareheaded by government and requested for capital from President Museveni to invest in goat rearing business so as fend for his family.

Sembabule Grade One Magistrate, Doreen Ajuna remanded the accused persons to Sembabule District prison up to January 17.

Earlier, the accused had requested for bail but it was denied after they presented sureties who were not residents of Sembabule District .

Mr Denis Musinguzi , the Sembabule District Police Commander said the stolen wire mesh, currently kept at the station, is valued at Shs58 million.

"These days, many people want to get free things. Charging these ones will deter others from engaging in such illegal activities," he said.

Mr Musinguzi also wondered how the accused persons could dare steal from the president's farm which is under guard 24 hours.

This s not the first time thieves are invading the president's farm.

In September, police in Gomba District arrested three people for stealing cows from the farm and one of whom was a worker on the farm. He confessed that he had been stealing cows from the farm for a long time.

