Uganda: Sex Education - the Puzzle Giving Parents Endless Thoughts

When is the right time to talk to your child about sex? Should school-going children be taught sex education?At what age is a child mentally ready to be subjected to sex education? And how far should it go?

These are the mind-boggling questions that parents find themselves in.

Yet in Uganda, the past one year has offered lifetime lessons and points of shock among parents.

When this newspaper in June broke a story that sex was being taught to children in schools, President Museveni and Church of Uganda Archbishop Stanley Ntagali sternly responded.

Speaking at the national celebrations to mark the International Women's Day in Nebbi, West Nile in June, the President warned that while the motive of "foreign NGO messages on sex education" may be good, they must not encourage promiscuity and turn classrooms into bedrooms.

"Be careful with some of these messages from foreign NGOs. For them they are saying a child can become a wife as long as she uses a condom. This is not the way to counsel our children," Mr Museveni said.

"Our message is put padlocks on your private parts until the time comes to open them when you have a husband. You are not there just to taste and taste (jaribu, jaribu). I can't tell my daughter or granddaughter to do that. If you start with the right message from the beginning, they will take it," he added.

The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, the Rt Rev Stanley Ntagali, on his part condemned comprehensive sexual education in schools, saying the system specifically wants children to have the freedom to have sex at will.

According to Ntagali, comprehensive sexual education (CSE) is one of the evils that are cropping up in the country.

A few weeks later, Parliament struggled to find explanations after literature that was considered gross was found on the library shelves of the Buwaate campus of Greenhill Academy, an upscale private school.

Displeased by the literature, MPs on the Education Committee made an unannounced visit to the campus and confiscated some of the literature.

Some of the titles the MPs found on the shelves would make for intriguing reading; A Kiss Like This For Primarily One, Girl Power, In The Night Garden, Now You Are One, The King Of Thieves and Juliet The Valentine Fairy.

Amuru Woman MP Lucy Akello moved a motion to ask government to withdraw the policy on sex education. The motion largely sailed through with little resistance, putting the ball in government's court to act on sex education on the primary school curriculum.

"The children in our schools are very young and active. I can't imagine my child in Primary Two being taught sex education. What does she know?" Mr Kibenge asked in an earlier interview with Daily Monitor.

But is it okay for parents to teach sexual education? And how can children be inducted into the dreaded area?

To begin with, what is sex education?

Sex education is instruction on issues relating to human sexuality, including emotional relations and responsibilities, human sexualanatomy, sexual activity, sexual reproduction, age of consent, reproductivehealth, reproductive rights, safe sex, birth control and sexual abstinence.

In a bid to address the above concerns, Sonke Gender Justice, an organisation operating in African countries, has already developed a CSE and Information Toolkit with a special focus on children as parents across the continent face the dilemma of teaching sex.

The tool kit, for example, indicates that reaching children early with sex information equips them to cope with the mixed messages they see around them. For example, to a three-year-old, using the right words for their body parts helps to demystify their own body parts and makes complex conversations easier later in life.

During a three-day training of journalists in Johannesburg, South Africa in August on how to use the tool kit, Sonke Gender Justice's Zithulele Dlakavu emphasized that parents should not bury their heads in the sand on matters sexual education as the consequences of lack of it will haunt.

Mr Wessel van den Berg, a Child Rights and Positive Parenting portfolio manager at Sonke Gender Justice, says issues pertaining to sex education ought to be handled carefully by parents and guardians.