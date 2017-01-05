Nigeria: Rohr to Recall Osimhen, Tips Iheanacho, Iwobi for CAF Award

Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr has said he is considering recalling youngster Victor Osimhen, just as he has tipped Kelechi Iheanacho, Alex Iwobi and Victor Moses to make the short list of the next CAF African Footballer Award.

Rohr first called up Osimhen, MVP of the 2015 FIFA U-17 World Cup, for his first game in charge against Tanzania in September, but he has since overlooked the young centre-forward.

Osimhen will this month sign a professional contract with German Bundesliga side Wolfsburg and Rohr has now said he will be reconsidered for the full international team.

"Victor Osimhen is having a good beginning at Wolfsburg. I spoke with Wolfsburg manager and he said Victor is doing very well. And who says Victor who will be playing in the Bundesliga cannot come and play as our number nine,?" the experienced Franco-German coach said in an interview.

The 18-year-old Osimhen has already featured for the country's U-20 and Olympic teams.

Rohr has also tipped Premier League stars like Iheanacho, Iwobi and Victor Moses to be seriously considered for the next CAF Footballer of the Year after no Nigerian player made this past year's award.

"I am sure next year one of Kelechi Iheanacho, Alex Iwobi and Victor Moses will be in the final shortlist for the Africa Player of the Year award," he predicted.