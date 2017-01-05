Uganda: Judiciary Blamed Over Chief Magistrate's Death

Photo: Daily Monitor

Case Medical Centre has denied allegations of ever causing the death of Francis Kobusheshe.

Kampala — A city hospital, Case Medical Centre has denied allegations of ever causing the death of Francis Kobusheshe, the former Chief Magistrate of Kiboga and Hoima Districts in December 2015.

In its defence filed before the High Court in Kampala, the hospital said Kobusheshe died due to delayed access to medical care.

The hospital was responding to allegations of professional negligence of its doctors in a case that was filed by the deceased's widow; Harriet Kobusheshe where she is demanding over Shs100 million as compensation for loss of life of her husband.

The hospital also denied ever performing an operating magistrate Kobusheshe and instead blamed his employer -the Judiciary who never responded to a recommendation to immediately fly him out of the country for further treatment as his medical condition could not be managed by doctors in Uganda.

"On the December 24, 2015, we wrote to the Judicial Service Commission to immediately evacuate Kobusheshe but we did not receive a reply until he was pronounced dead on the December 29, 2016 due to brain injuries," reads part of the court documents.

The hospital has now asked Justice Patricia Wasswa Basaza to dismiss the Window's case with costs saying it's not liable for her husband's death.

Ms Kobusheshe sued the hospital last year jointly with its employee Dr Hussein Senyonjo for alleged professional negligence leading to loss of life.

Through her lawyers R. Mackay Advocates, Ms Kobusheshe contends that the conduct of Dr Senyonjo from the time of admission of the deceased amount to professional negligence as the methods adopted fell short of the conventional way of medical care.

Additionally, Ms Kobusheshe is seeking special damages worth Shs38.3 million as expenses incurred by the family and general damages for negligence and loss of life and expectation.