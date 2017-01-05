Angola - Bungo/Catete Train Circulation Resumed

Luanda — The full circulation of trains on the route of Luanda Railways (CFL) between Bungo and Catete section, which was banned on Tuesday (03), due to the derailment of a generator wagon of passenger train at the entrance of the needles of Musseques Station, in the urban district of Rangel, was resumed on Wednesday.

According to a press note from the CFL, the wagon derailment of the commercial passenger train, which left on Wednesday Bungo to Catete Station, caused a restriction on the movement of suburban trains between the stations of the Musseques and Catete since last Tuesday.

The document further states that the incident did no harm any passengers, who were immediately transferred safely to another train that transported them to the station of destination.

Preliminary data point as a probable cause of the derailment a problem in the entrance of the needles of the Musseques station, reads the note.

The CFL teams railed the derailed material and restored the conditions of normal circulation of the trains in every section.