Rwanda: Challengers Vow to Revamp Winning Ways

Challengers Cricket Club has vowed to make a strong come back in 2017 following a very unceremonious 2016 that saw them scoop only one title, making it one of their most unlucky seasons.

Challengers who were the defending champions of V.R NAIDU Family Cricket, UAE Exchange and 50 Over's Premier League and Computer Point had a miserable show in the 2016 season after they only managed to defend the V.R NAIDU Family Cricket title.

They lost the remaining two titles of UAE Exchange and 50 over's premier league and Computer point to bitter rivals Telugu Royals.

Club Captain Srinath Vardhinen has warned their opponents that his team will come to revenge for the 2016 poor show disclosing that the team has already began preparations ahead of the start of the new season.

"We have a good side with great experience in all departments but our weakest link last season was in batting," he noted

"We always made few runs and we ended up losing many of our games, however we are sorting things right and we believe we shall be unstoppable this coming season," Vardhinen further disclosed

Challengers have so far four V.R Naidu Family cricket tournament titles, two UAE Championships and two T20 Computer point.

The 2017 season will begin with V.R NAIDU family cricket tournament which is due on January 24th and will proceed with T20 computer point and end with UAExchange and 50 over's premier league.