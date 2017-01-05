Namibia: 132 Nabbed for Drunk Driving

Windhoek — At least 132 people were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol during the festive season, the Namibian police's deputy inspector general for operations, Major-General James Tjivikua revealed yesterday.

Statistics from Nampol show that 30 people were arrested for drinking and driving in //Karas Region, 26 in Erongo, 21 in Kavango East, 14 in Khomas, 12 in Oshana, nine in Hardap, eight in Omusati, six in Kavango West, five in Ohangwena and one in Omaheke.

Tjivikua urged motorists who are driving to various destinations around the country on return from their holidays to be "extra cautious" on the roads, noting that the remaining 14 days of the festive season are "critical, notwithstanding the challenges."

"The Namibian police force will still concentrate on screening of drivers for alcohol, will check vehicles for roadworthiness and will enhance the visibility of our traffic police officers," Tjivikua said.

He added that municipal traffic officers and road transport inspectors are assisting Nampol in dealing with car crashes and traffic violations and said a detailed report would be produced at a later stage.

On a positive note Nampol statistics show an overall decrease in the number of road crashes, injuries and fatalities during this festive season.

From November 22, 2015 to January 2, 2016 there were 530 crashes.

Between November 22, 2016 and January 2, 2017 the number of crashes recorded were 480 and the injuries recorded were 1 062 and 894 over the same periods, respectively. The fatalities for the same periods are 95 and 94, respectively.

"Motor vehicle accidents remain a perennial concern. It is our humble request that all drivers refrain from reckless driving on the roads," Tjivikua said.