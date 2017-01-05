Ethiopia: Let's Give the Deep Reform a Try

opinion

The weakening spirit of public service among government officials at various levels and proclivity to use power for personal use have also been identified as causes; besides lack of competence.

And these long standing issues have played huge role in exacerbating good governance issues, delaying development works, and in the inability to fulfilling the growing demand that comes in relation with the rapidly growing population. And to solve this problem and create public satisfaction, deep reform has started within government officials by the ruling party, EPRDF.

And the first objective of this deep reform is to bring about attitudinal change among government officials that would help create an interest in and motivation for serving the public.

The deep reform process also includes assigning officials that have the desire to serve the people and maintain the development trajectory; moving officials to a position where they perform better, demoting those that use their authority as an instrument to gain personal wealth rather than to serve the people and those that are incompetent; and taking legal actions against those that violate the law and abuse their power.

So far, new structure has been implemented at federal and regional administrations. First level administration evaluation have been undertaken at federal and state level. In the recent statement, Prime Minister Hailmariam Desalegn made in relation to the situation, he said that the deep reform initiated by the government to solve the public's dissatisfaction and to stop proclivities of using power for personal gain is going ahead in a good spirit.

He also said that the organizational work aimed at reassembling the government structures at regional and lower level is also going ahead in an appropriate manner.

He also mentioned that legal action will also be taken on those who involved in the abuse of public power and corruption. "The actions taken so far are political and administrative", he said adding "the government will continue to take legal action on people who involved in such activities."

On the other hand, Tefera Derebew, who is coordinator of democracy building and rural sector at the EPRDF Secretariat office, said that the current deep reform is about maintaining and expanding the successes gained as a result of the first phase of the reform undertaken in 1993 E.C, and correcting the weaknesses witnessed during the implementation phase. He also indicated that the evaluation process that started at executive branch has identified each problem facing the ruling party and the government it leads.

The problems that are identified by the evaluation process have been made official to the people. In addition to this, the officials who are accountable were also informed about the problems that are identified. According to Derebew, the Ministerial change that took place at federal level is the result of the political evaluation process.

Mentioning the fact that the deep reform showed that being member of the party alone is not enough to seize government seat and that the reform will go into the lower level, he added that the preparation work to create a platform where all citizens directly engage in has been completed.

The aforementioned explanation given by the government and the ruling party EPRDF regarding the deep reform shows that the procedure is not a hasty and quick enterprise, but rather a process that will take long time, considering that it involves creating a support of public service and rebuilding process.

But this is not to say that the process of responding to the public's demands would take years. Demoting those individuals that downplay public issues and look at their power/position as a way to create personal wealth, at the expense of the people by itself will bring tangible result. Through this action, it is possible to bring huge change on good governance problems. Development works that have been delayed, due to incompetence of and inappropriate behavior of officials, will be undertaken on time.

And it cannot be denied that there is huge chance to let the people know the reason why their development demand has not been answered, and when and how it will be answered in the future.

And these can be taken as outcome of the deep reform. As mentioned earlier, what makes the deep reform important is the deep frustration that was ignited within the people that forced them to display their anger openly as a result to exacerbation of good governance issue and the inability to fulfill the rising demand of the public along with the public's demands for growth.

Years before this frustration boiled over, the government has been stating that the rent-seeking proclivities of government officials has a role in bringing good governance problems, delaying the development process and in frustrating the people - and that it all was a danger to the government. And it has tried to mobilize the people in order to solve this issue. However, before this mobilization brought any result, the frustration has boiled over and brought public opposition.

As it's known, the peoples' opposition has been hijacked despite the problems. And as a result, an unrest that caused destruction on human lives and properties were ignited.

In terms of hijacking the peoples' legitimate grievances to a destructive unrest, there have been information that the Eritrean government and other countries have been trying to destabilize Ethiopia with civil war and prevent the country from utilizing its resources. It was not directly that these strategic enemies of Ethiopia led the destructive unrest. It was through groups like Ginbot 7, OLF; groups that are branded terrorists by the House of Peoples' Representatives, that they tried to implement their strategy.

These terrorist groups want to seize power by toppling down the government by any means including terrorism. OLF has the interest of seceding Oromia and creating a country that it can rule outside of the consent of the people of Oromia.

We can mention the meeting few members of OLF and elites undertook in London to ratify a Charter of an independent Oromia during the time when the unrest hit fever pitch in Oromia. Ginbot 7 has the vision of establishing a unitary government by ignoring diversity, or if not, carrying out the destruction strategy of the Eritrea government.

These groups have come to understand that the possibility for the groups to reignite the unrest is getting slimmer by the day. They have also understood that the deep reform measure EPRDF and the government are undertaking will foil their aim of toppling the regime by helping it respond to the good governance and development demands. So, they have started a campaign internally to discredit the deep reform program - although it won't be successful.

Of course EPRDF is not holding the power of government for eternity, as it assumed government power through the will of the people. If it is not able to satisfy the interest of the people and satisfy their demands, it will not stay in power. The people will give power to a political party or parties they deem better. And if EPRDF is not able to bring any tangible change through the deep reform program it has initiated, it will inevitably be brought down by the public's vote.

There is no other legal way of assuming state power in the country. Thus, it is necessary and appropriate to suspect that behind the groups that have opened a campaign to discredit the deep reform program when it is in its initial phase and those who were behind the destructive riots are the country's strategic enemies.

Of course there are some people who have lost their belief on the fact that EPRDF has been unable to bring any tangible result after pledging to stop good governance problems and rent-seeking for the past four and five years. But nonetheless, the solution is not illegal regime change, but to give their vote to a party they deem better in a legal way. This is the appropriate and sustainable way.

In general, the deep reform program the ruling party and government initiated is at its initial phase. Results can come only through process. Not forgetting there should be improvements made at every level, it would be wise to expect the outcome of the reform in patience and serenity.