5 January 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Draft Aviation Policy to Encourage Private Sector - Authority

Private aviation would be more competitive and profitable.

The Ethiopian Civil Aviation Authority announced that it is preparing a new aviation policy which would encourage large scale private aviation industry investment.

Authority Promotion and Public Relations General Manager Animut Lemma said the draft policy is being prepared and would be tabled for discussion.

He said once the Ministry of Transport approved it, the draft would be presented to the House of People's representatives for ratification.

If endorsed, private investors would operate in more relaxing way both within and outside the country in chartered and scheduled flight._"The private sector will be more competitive and profitable."

The private aviation companies, which are mainly engaged in chartered flight to transport explorers, diplomats and tourists are also providing scheduled flight service for passengers. According to him, the draft is being prepared taking into consideration the challenges facing the private sector.

The country is exhaustively working to make private aviation sector competitive in east Africa region, he said, adding that Ethiopia took lesson from Kenya's private sector development.

Launched in late 1990, over 15 private companies are operating in the industry.

