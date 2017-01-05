Rwanda: RRA V-Ball Club Kick Off Preps Ahead of 2017 Season

National Women Volleyball League giants Rwanda Revenue Authority (RRA) will today start early preparations at Ecole Belge indoor gymnasium in City center, ahead of the forthcoming 2017 season that is expected to kick off on February 4.

The reigning league and Carre d' As champions are keen to continue their dominance in the approaching season and according to the head coach Jean de Dieu Masumbuko, the team will begin getting through their paces today through February 4 in a bid to build their game intensity as well as getting players ready as early as possible.

"We shall start training today because we want to be ready for the championships and we want to prepare the team well," said Masumbuko in an interview with Times Sport

"We have to concentrate on good performance. I hope the players keep this winning mentality and don't give up," added the former Kigali Volleyball Club and national team libero

Masumbuko, who is yet to add new players to his side, revealed he was looking to sign some new players before the transfer window closes.

RRA won the league title, Carre d'As before losing the final of the KAVC memorial tournament and Genocide Memorial Tournament, they will represent Rwanda in 2017 Women's African Club Championships and the winner will represent Africa in the world club championships.

The women's competition will be hosted in April in Kelibia city of Egypt with CAVB yet to announce specific dates for both the men's and women tournaments.