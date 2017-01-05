Photo: Daily Monitor

L-R: Joseph Kanyamunyu, Cynthia Munwangari and Matthew Kanyamunyu.

Kampala — Kampala businessman Mathew Kanyamunyu and his girlfriend, who are charged with murder, yesterday applied for bail on 14 grounds.

Mr Kanyamunyu, his girlfriend Cynthia Munwangari and his elder brother Joseph Kanyamunyu are jointly accused of murdering a child rights activist, Kenneth Akena, last November in Lugogo in the outskirts of Kampala.

In their statements to police, Matthew and Ms Munwangari insist they did not kill Akena but were Good Samaritans who helped him to hospital after he had been shot by an unknown assailant.

They applied for bail in the High Court yesterday and Justice Elizabeth Kabanda set the hearing for January 10.

They were represented by their lawyers of Bashasha & Company Advocates.

In the High Court, Matthew's lawyers listed 14 grounds to support his bail application, including a fixed place of residence at Royal Palms Estate in Nakawa Division and committed to attend court at all times as and when required upon being granted bail.

He argued that being out of jail on bail would allow him adequate time to prepare his defence and also fend for his family.

"I have not been involved in the acts leading to the offence and I have no criminal responsibility at all.." Matthew's bail application reads in part.

He also said on November 12, 2016 [when Akena was killed], he, out of good will, tried to save the life of the deceased after he found him shot by unknown assailants but when he reported the murder at Wandegeya Police Station, he was instead detained as a suspect.

His co-accused, including his girlfriend Munwangari and his elder brother Joseph, also applied for bail.

In support of her bail application, Ms Munwangari said she is the founder of Ubumwe Foundation Uganda, an NGO, and she too states that she acted as a Good Samaritan to save the life of Akena but she was instead held as a suspect.

Also in support of his bail application, Joseph states that he is married with five children aged between five and 15 and has many dependents to support.

The trio jointly contends to have substantial sureties, who would ensure they attend court as and when required by the law.

However, the Nakawa Chief Magistrate's Court, where the suspects appeared for mention of their case, further remanded them to Luzira prison until January 17 to enable the prosecution continue with investigations into the murder.

The case

Prosecution states that the three accused on November 12, while on Kampala-Jinja Road near Malik Car Bond, opposite Uganda Manufacturers Association offices in Lugogo in Nakawa, with malice aforethought, caused Akena's death.