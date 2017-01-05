Uganda: Makerere Visitation Committee to Meet Students

Kampala — The Makerere University visitation committee appointed by President Museveni in November last year to probe affairs of the university will start meeting students in groups following the re-opening of the university.

Makerere re-opened on Monday after a two-month closure due to a lecturers' strike that had stalled its operation. The striking lecturers were demanding payment of incentives arrears.

The visitation committee chairperson, Dr Abel Rwendeire, yesterday said they will take keen interest in issues, ideas and recommendations raised by students. He argued that students are key stakeholders and number one customers of the university service-knowledge. He likened the university to a businessman whose priority is to cater for his or her customers.

"If your number one customers are students, you must ensure that the environment is good for them to study, teachers have knowledge to sell to students and support staff are supposed to do their work also," Dr Rwendeire said. He further noted previous reports did not give attention to students' affairs that have resulted into incessant strikes at Uganda's premium learning institution.

Dr Rwendeire said the students' visitation committee interactions will be held in their Makerere office situated in the University Library but he did not reveal when these meeting will be convened.

Management submitted

He said the committee has finished meeting Makerere management on individual basis and also interacted with students leaders and leaders of associations that unite Makerere lecturers, administrators and non-teaching staff and former Makerere University chancellor Prof Mondo Kagonyera. He said the committee is preparing to meet more lecturers, administrators, non-teaching staff, former vice chancellors and deputy vice chancellors, parents and the university alumni. Dr Rwendeire yesterday told Daily Monitor that they commenced work in mid-November and will finish its report in the stipulated time. President Museveni gave the committee three months to complete its work.

"We are conscience of the time frame and we will ensure that we get work done quickly," he said.

Meanwhile, a team of nine auditors led by Auditor General, Mr John Muwanga, set up to probe Makerere finances as part of the visitation committee, will look into the Auditor General's report for the last three years to establish whether there was financial mismanagement. Their report will form part of the visitation committee final report.