5 January 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: UN Chief Says Multilateralism, Teamwork Critical to Achieve UN Goals

Tagged:

Related Topics

In his first day in office, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres called for teamwork, telling staff at the world body's New York Headquarters that it is not enough to "do the right thing, we need to earn the right to do the right thing."

"It is very important for us to recognize our achievements [... ] but we also need to recognize our shortcomings, to recognize our failures and where we are not able to deliver as we should," he said, outlining the multitude of challenges - ranging from complex conflicts to global terrorism confronting the world.

Guterres called on the entire Organization for a collective effort to address the shortcomings and underlined the need for reforming the UN development system, as well as addressing bureaucratic constraints that hamper its performance, saying the world body must try and get rid of its "bureaucratic straight jacket."

"There are no miracles [... ] and the only way for us to achieve our goals is to work as a team," he said.

In his remarks, the UN chief also recalled the selection process that culminated with the UN General Assembly appointing him as the ninth chief of the global body in October last year. "I know that the way this selection process has been developed has raised a lot of expectations," he noted.

"This requires a lot of efforts from ourselves but also a lot of dialogue with [UN] Members States and to overcome the divides that still exist in the Organization," he added.Guterres' first day at UN Headquarters as Secretary General began with the laying of a wreath at the Memorial Wall in the Visitors' Lobby.

Ethiopia

Oromia Pardons 10,000 Inmates

Oromia State granted amnesty to 10,000 inmates who fulfilled requirement and regretted their wrongdoings. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.