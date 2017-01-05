Ethiopia: UN Chief Says Multilateralism, Teamwork Critical to Achieve UN Goals

In his first day in office, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres called for teamwork, telling staff at the world body's New York Headquarters that it is not enough to "do the right thing, we need to earn the right to do the right thing."

"It is very important for us to recognize our achievements [... ] but we also need to recognize our shortcomings, to recognize our failures and where we are not able to deliver as we should," he said, outlining the multitude of challenges - ranging from complex conflicts to global terrorism confronting the world.

Guterres called on the entire Organization for a collective effort to address the shortcomings and underlined the need for reforming the UN development system, as well as addressing bureaucratic constraints that hamper its performance, saying the world body must try and get rid of its "bureaucratic straight jacket."

"There are no miracles [... ] and the only way for us to achieve our goals is to work as a team," he said.

In his remarks, the UN chief also recalled the selection process that culminated with the UN General Assembly appointing him as the ninth chief of the global body in October last year. "I know that the way this selection process has been developed has raised a lot of expectations," he noted.

"This requires a lot of efforts from ourselves but also a lot of dialogue with [UN] Members States and to overcome the divides that still exist in the Organization," he added.Guterres' first day at UN Headquarters as Secretary General began with the laying of a wreath at the Memorial Wall in the Visitors' Lobby.