Uganda: Museveni Social Media Critic Granted Bail

Photo: Daily Monitor

In court. Mr Swaibu Gwogyolonga.

Kampala — The FDC party chairperson for Katikamu South, Luweero District, Mr Swaibu Nsamba Gwogyolonga, who is accused of vilifying President Museveni by posting his image in a casket on Facebook has been granted bail.

Mr Gwogyolonga, who faces charges of offensive communication and libel contrary to Sections 25 of the Computer Misuse Act 2011 and 181(1) of the Penal Code respectively, had been remanded to Luzira prison on December 19, 2016, after pleading not guilty to both counts.

In granting Mr Gwogyolonga bail, Buganda Road Grade I Magistrate Gladys Kamasanyu ruled: "The accused person being sick and having produced substantial sureties, this court hereby grants him bail."

Mr Gwogyolonga, who suffers from diabetes and high blood pressure, according to prison warders, spent most of his days on remand at Murchison Bay prison health facility. Earlier, the prosecution had objected to the bail application by defence counsel John Mike Musisi, citing the gravity of offences alleged to have been committed by the accused. They also rejected the identity of one of Mr Gwogyolonga's sureties, who had presented a photocopy of her national identity card instead of the original copy that the State Attorney demanded.

The court, however, granted Mr Gwogyolonga a non-cash bail of Shs50m and also demanded the same amount from each of his sureties but instructed the prisons authorities to only release Mr Gwogyolonga after both sureties have deposited their original national identity cards.

Mr Juma Lubega and Ms Hasifa Namuju, the accused's brother and mother respectively, stood sureties for the FDC party branch leader.

In December last year, police arrested Mr Gwogyolonga in Wobulenzi Town Council, Luweero District, for allegedly posting on Facebook a photo depicting President Museveni in a dead state with him (Mr Gwogyolonga) expressing how he will announce the President's demise.

The case was adjourned to January 11 upon defence counsel's request to be served with details of the case, including witness statements.