Somalia: IGAD Condemns Mogadishu Terror Attack

The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) strongly denounced the Al-Shabaab perpetrated Monday terror attack.

The attack targeted Mogadishu International Airport, Headquarters of African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), UN offices and the Peace Hotel, and has taken the lives of members of Somali police force, says a statement IGAD issued.

Condemning the heinous attack in the strongest terms, the statement offered condolences to the government and the people of Somalia as well as the bereaved families whilst wishing speedy recovery to those who sustained injury.

"IGAD is convinced while these terror assaults are meant to discourage the government and people of Somalia from their relentless efforts to establish the desired peace and rebuild their homeland, they will stand resolute with support from the region and the international community," says the statement.