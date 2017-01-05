Rwanda: Kayiranga Contemplates Future Without Pepiniere FC

Coach Jean-Baptiste Kayiranga has revealed that he is ready to move on with life should his newly promoted topflight side Pepiniere FC stick to its decision of 'withdrawing' from the 2016/17 National League.

Last week, the Ruyenzi-based side announced it had withdrawn from competing in their first ever topflight campaign in protest of Rwanda Football Federation (FERWAFA) decision barring the club from hosting matches at their home ground at Ruyenzi, Kamonyi district in Southern Province.

Following this decision, the club also announced an immediate release of its players and coaching staff that was headed by Kayiranga, one of the most experienced football coaches in the country.

Kayiranga who also condemned FERWAFA's decision noted that it was a sad and shocking development for the players, the club and to him as a coach following the long term projects the club had in the pipeline.

"As a team, I understand because when you're told that you will not host any game at home it is upsetting, you lose not only the home advantage in front of your fans but also the issue of transportation cost also comes in," Kayiranga explained

"To me, I am ready to move should the club stick to its guns, the same explanation that management gave to FERWAFA is what they told me and the players. I understand the situation as a person and I am ready to forego the contract and move on," he further stressed

The former national team and Rayon Sport coach was hired by the club in August last year, on a two-year contract deal.

Pepiniere FC won the second division league last season after beating Eastern Province-based Kirehe FC in the final; nonetheless both teams were promoted to the topflight division for the first time in their history.

In the 10 games they had played, Pepiniere had lost nine and drawn one leaving them at the bottom of the 16-team table standing with one point.