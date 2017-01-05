5 January 2017

Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)

Mauritius: Senior Police Officers Attend Working Session With Commissioner of Police

Around 600 Senior Police officers of the rank of Inspectors and above participated, on 4 January 2017 at the Indira Gandhi Centre for Indian Culture in Phoenix, in a working session which was conducted by the Commissioner of Police, Mr Mario Nobin.

In his presentation, Mr Nobin gave a preview on his vision for 2017 and the roadmap of the Mauritius Police Force towards service excellence. The Commissioner of Police pointed out that the vision of the Police Force hinges on offering a quality service to the population by excelling in service delivery and addressing emerging challenges such as cybercrime and transnational frauds.

The theme chosen this year by the Mauritius Police Force is 'Excellence in Service Delivery'. On that score focus will be on trust by winning the heart and mind of the citizen; training of all officers in the Police Force; and utilisation of technology through the introduction of tablets in the mobile patrol teams.

According to Mr Nobin training of Police officers will enhance the service delivery in the society whereas the introduction of tablets will assist in getting updated information on those persons wanted by the Police and stolen vehicles, amongst others.

On the same day, 954 Police constables, out of which 158 women, received their letters of appointment after two years of training.

