5 January 2017

Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)

Mauritius: Dr Amina Mohamed Discusses Setting Up of a JCC Between Kenya and Mauritius With the PM

The setting up of a Joint Commission of Cooperation (JCC) to further consolidate the bilateral relations between Mauritius and Kenya was at the fore of discussions this morning during a courtesy call by the Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs and International Trade of Kenya, Dr Amina Mohamed and the Prime Minister, Sir Anerood Jugnauth at the New Treasury Building in Port Louis.

Both Mauritius and Kenya are expected to benefit from the setting up of the JCC.

In a statement following her meeting with the Prime Minister, Dr Amina Mohamed, spoke of the friendly and cordial relations existing between Kenya and Mauritius. She also expressed interest to strengthen both bilateral and economic ties with Mauritius as well as reinforce cooperation in areas of Trade and Commerce, Financial Services, Maritime Security, Education, Health and Regional Integration.

Were also on the agenda, the issue of long term business visa to the business community from Mauritius to Kenya and vice versa in addition to improving air links between the two countries.

The Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs and International Trade of Kenya, Dr Amina Mohamed, also discussed the putting in place of a mechanism to ensure the smooth implementation of the JCC in the agreed time frame and a proper monitoring following the setting up of the JCC.

Earlier this morning, Dr Amina Mohamed had a working session with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade, Mr S. Lutchmeenaraidoo, to discuss and agree on the establishment of the JCC.

Minister Lutchmeenaraidoo and Dr Amina Mohamed also exchanged views on possible areas of cooperation between the two countries in the following sectors: blue economy, health services, education, agriculture, financial services, tourism, air services and exchange of expertise between the two countries.

