Kenya: Police Escort Travellers Going to Mandera as Security Measure

Police in Wajir have started escorting buses heading to Mandera to shield travellers from terrorist attacks.

This is one of the steps security officers are taking to improve the safety of residents following a spate of attacks last year.

People are being escorted from Tarbaj.

The latest incident happened in Dagaxkut on December 23 where suspected Al-Shabaab militia attacked a construction camp damaging a Safaricom mast and riddling a lorry and water bowser with bullets.

No suspect was arrested.

Tarbaj Deputy County Commissioner Andrew Mwiti said "Our intelligence reports suggest that the attackers might have been locals and we are hunting them to ensure that they face the law".

Speaking to the Nation on phone, Mr Mwiti said security at border points has been beefed up.

"Before, buses from Tarbaj to Mandera used to move without being escorted but after a series of attacks in the area, the latest being the December 23 incident, we decided to begin escorting the buses for the safety of our travellers," he said.